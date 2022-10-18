Left Menu

Microsoft cuts about 1,000 jobs - Axios

Microsoft Corp laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source, making it the latest U.S. technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:49 IST
Microsoft cuts about 1,000 jobs - Axios
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Corp laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source, making it the latest U.S. technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown. The layoffs affected less than 1% of Microsoft's total workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30.

The company had said in July that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount down the line. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the Axios report.

Several technology companies, including Meta Platforms Inc , Twitter Inc and Snap Inc have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022