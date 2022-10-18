Samsung AI Forum 2022 will be held in-person from November 8 to 9

For the first time in three years, Samsung will be hosting the Samsung AI Forum 2022 as an in-person event from November 8 to 9, the South Korean firm announced on Tuesday.

Now in its sixth year, the forum will be held under the themes "Shaping the Future with AI and Semiconductor" and "Scaling AI for the Real World". At the forum, world-renowned AI scholars and experts will share the latest AI research achievements and explore future research direction.

"This year's AI forum will be prepared to be a place to discuss the direction of AI research to create a better future by applying AI technology to various fields, especially semiconductor, in the future," said Gyo-Young Jin, President and the Head of SAIT as well as Co-chair of the Samsung AI Forum.

The forum will also be live-streamed on Samsung Electronics' YouTube channel.

During the forum, the Samsung AI Researcher of the Year awards will also be presented. Additionally, various programs, including poster presentations of excellent research papers, the introduction of the SAIT, exhibition of its research projects and networking event for researchers and students in the field of AI will be held.

"This year's Samsung AI Forum will be a place for participants to better understand various AI researches currently underway in terms of 'Scaling AI for the Real World' to increase the value of our lives. We hope many people, who are interested in the field of AI, will participate in this year's forum, which will be held both online and in person," said Dr Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research.