Salesforce Prioritises Inclusion while Upskilling the Ecosystem

India Salesforce, (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced collaborations with GiftAbled, an organization that empowers people with disabilities; Skillible, an upskilling platform to help women start or restart their careers post a long break and the Pride Circle Foundation, a non-profit that works actively to uplift, and empower the LGBTQIA+ community in India. These collaborations aim to strengthen Salesforce India's commitment to ensuring inclusion and diversity in the Salesforce ecosystem. These partnerships collectively aim to skill 1000+ people by 2023.

Leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce's online learning platform, GiftAbled, Skillible and The Pride Circle Foundation will empower participants to skill up with globally recognized credentials, transforming careers and becoming a part of the Salesforce ecosystem. • Collaborating with GiftAbled, Salesforce will help empower People with Disabilities with Salesforce skills through the Salesforce Developer Catalyst Programme which provides trainees with in-demand digital skills through self-paced Trailhead content, soft skills training and live training with a Salesforce Certified Instructor. • In collaboration with Skillible, Salesforce aims to help women who have either quit or taken a career break to rejoin the workforce. The 'Women For Tech' or 'Women In STEM' program will re-skill and empower women to rejoin the workplace by offering access to mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and soft-skills training in addition to Salesforce Admin and Developer certifications through curated trails on the Trailhead platform. • With Pride Circle Foundation, Salesforce is the knowledge partner for the TRANSformation program - aimed at empowering the LGBTQIA+ community for employability and entrepreneurship and the Youth Changemaker program where LGBTQIA+ & Ally students problem-solve on projects aimed at increasing LGBTQIA+ inclusion in education. Leveraging Trailhead for the TRANSformation program and the Youth Changemaker program, Salesforce will empower the LGBTQIA+ community with the opportunity to achieve in-demand skills, resume-worthy credentials, and connect with the Salesforce community for mentorship and networking opportunities. The program will follow a hybrid structure of virtual and in-person training. Comments on the news: Sanket Atal, Managing Director - Sites, Salesforce India, said, "At Salesforce, we believe business is a powerful platform for change and equal access to skills training is a big part of our mission. As we move into this new hyper-digital world, we have an opportunity to operationalize our values and build a world that's more equitable ensuring everyone has access to the opportunities of the future. These collaborations strengthen our commitment to inclusion through workforce development and bridging the skills gaps of today's digital world." About Salesforce Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

