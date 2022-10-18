Left Menu

Kremlin denies using Iranian drones in attack on Ukraine

The Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of using Iranian Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones, which explode on impact, in attacks on Kyiv.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:16 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of using Iranian Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones, which explode on impact, in attacks on Kyiv. Several images posted on social media showed delta-wing drones similar to the Iranian model being used in an attack on the Ukrainian capital on Monday. Asked if Russia had used Iranian drones in its campaign in Ukraine, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any information about their use.

"Russian equipment with Russian nomenclature is used," he said. "All further questions should be directed to the Defence Ministry." The ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, and wreckage from at least one drone showed the Russian name "Geran-2" (Geranium-2). The U.S. State Department said its assessment was that Iranian drones

had been used in Monday morning's rush-hour attack on Kyiv. White House spokesperson Karinne Jean-Pierre accused Tehran of lying when it said Russia was not using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Leaders from across Europe have said the use of Iranian drones would mark a serious escalation in the conflict and should trigger new sanctions on Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

