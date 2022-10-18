Fitch slashes U.S. growth forecast for 2022 and 2023 - CNN
Rating agency Fitch has slashed growth forecasts for the United States for this year and next and will warn on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and inflation will drive the U.S. economy into a 1990-style recession, CNN said.
U.S. GDP is now expected to grow by just 0.5% next year, down from 1.5% in the firm's June forecast, CNN reported, citing a Fitch report obtained by them.
