Build wealth by assessing your returns with Bajaj Finance FD Calculator

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Leading banks, NBFCs, and other financial institutions have made it easier for people to invest in a fixed deposit to build wealth safely. The recent repo rate hikes have also resulted in higher FD interest rates, allowing retail investors to earn better returns. However, to make an investment profitable, it is important to plan well and assess your earnings in advance. One of the ways to do that is by using an FD calculator. A fixed deposit calculator is an online tool that gives you an estimate of your payout based on the investment amount, tenor, and FD interest rates. Depending on the results, you can plan your finances to best meet your current and future needs. The Bajaj Finance FD calculator is among the many online tools available to you to calculate returns and plan your investment. This online tool is free, simple, and easy to use. To know how to use the FD calculator and the benefits it offers, read on. Steps to use the Bajaj Finance FD calculator The Bajaj Finance FD calculator, available on the official website, requires minimum details and gives you accurate estimates of your earning in just a few seconds. To use this tool, follow these steps: Step 1: Visit the Bajaj Finserv Fixed Deposit Calculator page online. Step 2: Select the customer type (below the age of 60 years or a senior citizen) based on who is investing to apply the right FD interest rates. Step 3: Fill in the amount you wish to invest. You can use the slider or enter your investment amount in the space provided. Step 4: Enter the number of months you want to make an investment for. You can use the slider here as well. Once you have the entered the required details, the calculator will automatically display the applicable FD interest rates, interest earnings, and the sum you will when your FD matures. To check the amount for different payout modes you can either click on ‘Select payout mode’ and choose a desired option or click on ‘Compare Interest Payouts’ to see your earnings. Keep in mind that the Bajaj Finance FD calculator is free of cost and offers unrestricted access. This means that you can use the tool as many times as you want and find the perfect investment combination for your current and future finances. Reasons to use the Bajaj Finance FD calculator 1. Quick and simple online tool By entering minimal details, you can get the results in just a few seconds and take the right investment decision. This saves you from doing long manual calculations and enables you to make quick decisions to make the most of high FD interest rates.

2. Accurate estimate of maturity amount The Bajaj Finance FD calculator is a digital tool that gives you error-free estimates of your earnings. Based on a formula, it eliminates the possibility of manual mistakes that can occur during complex calculations. Thus, it helps you accurately plan your investment and meet your goals.

3. Easy comparison of different payout options With the Bajaj Finance FD calculator, you can check and compare your earnings for different payout modes. This can make financial planning more efficient and easier. With this knowledge at hand, you can know understand which option is the most profitable, based on your needs.

Here’s an example of the payout options you can see using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator for an investment of Rs. 3 lakh for a period of 44 months as a regular customer. Pay out mode FD interest rates Interest earnings Total earnings Monthly 7.25% p.a.

Rs. 79,750 Rs. 3,79,750 Quarterly 7.30% p.a.

Rs. 80,300 Rs. 3,80,300 Half-yearly 7.36% p.a.

Rs. 80,960 Rs. 3,80,960 Yearly 7.50% p.a.

Rs. 82,500 Rs. 3,82,500 On maturity 7.50% p.a.

Rs. 91,098 Rs. 3,91,098 Now that you know the steps to use and the benefits of an FD calculator, be sure to use the tool before making investment decisions. This way, you can ensure that you select the right option and secure your financial wellbeing. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a leading investment instrument that you can opt for. With FD interest rates going up to 7.75% p.a. and a flexible tenor, you can start your investment with just Rs. 15,000. Invest online today to enjoy a quick, hassle-free process and earn generous returns.

