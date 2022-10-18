Left Menu

Vimta Labs opens electronic products testing facility in Hyderabad

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 19:05 IST
Vimta Labs, a life sciences contract research and testing firm, on Tuesday said it inaugurated its state-of-the-art electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and electromagnetic interference (EMI) lab at Neovantage Park (MN Park), Genome Valley, here.

A press release from the company said the facility was inaugurated by Telangana Minister for Industries K.T. Rama Rao The lab is equipped to handle advanced and complex testing to support the electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) requirements of active medical devices, wireless, defence, and other electronic industrial sectors, the release said.

Rama Rao said, “I am pleased to launch Vimta Labs EMI/EMC testing facility at Genome Valley, the global powerhouse of Life Sciences. This facility will complement the existing world-class infrastructure at Genome.” Speaking on the occasion, Vasireddi, chairman, Vimta Labs, said,” Vimta is driven by quality as its core value and we are constantly focused on building an eco system to support the life sciences industry products development and compliance be it food or pharmaceuticals or medical devices, among others.” PTI GDK NVG NVG

