Gehlot approves geo-tagging of govt assets

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:02 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal of geo-tagging the assets, schemes and works of various departments and undertakings of the state through Geographic Information System (GIS) and linking them with the map.

With this approval, now all the departments will be able to link the geospatial data of their assets, facilities, schemes and programs to the GIS based platform through the statewide system, an official statement said Tuesday.

This will help in decision making and monitoring in relation to resource collection and distribution, policy planning of various schemes and programmes, it said The state government has initially given a financial sanction of Rs 153.80 crore for the project.

GIS is a system designed to collect, store, modify and analyse data regarding geographic conditions on the Earth's surface. In addition, the task of managing and presenting data can also be done from the system, the statement said.

Also, all the government buildings of the state will be available on a single map and it will be easy for the general public to access these buildings, it added.

