Pentagon says can't confirm reports of Iranian missiles to Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:57 IST
Pentagon says can't confirm reports of Iranian missiles to Russia
The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it did not have information at this time to corroborate reports that Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, along with more drones.

"I don't have any information to corroborate that at this time," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said at a press conference.

Reuters reported that a deal was agreed on Oct. 6 when Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, two senior officials from Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council visited Moscow for talks with Russia about the delivery of the weapons.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

