Televisa's Sky unit launches mobile services with AT&T network

The mobile services, which Malvido previously said would boost Sky's revenue by 3% to 5% in the coming years, come as Televisa aims to expand its offerings amid an increasingly crowded Mexican telecoms market. Through a new company, TelevisaUnivision, it launched Spanish-language streaming platform ViX this year to compete with rivals like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa's satellite television unit SKY has launched new mobile phone services using AT&T's network, the company said Tuesday, in a bid to expand product offerings to its clients.

Customers who sign up for the mobile services, rolled out Monday and only available to SKY clients, will get an upgrade in their SKY content offerings, said Chief Executive Luis Malvido. SKY decided AT&T was the right partner for the services since it is the network that has "grown the most, is most focused on 5G and the most reliable web that the country has," Malvido said in a company event.

AT&T deployed 5G services in Mexico City in December 2021, and has since expanded to some other cities across the country. It competes with major player America Movil, which is rolling out its own 5G network in Mexico this year, poised to become the largest 5G commercial network in Latin America, according to regulators.

The new mobile services, first announced in July as part of a revamp of SKY, are geared to attract families seeking to open multiple lines per household. A cost savings benefit increases with more lines added, executives said. The mobile services, which Malvido previously said would boost Sky's revenue by 3% to 5% in the coming years, come as Televisa aims to expand its offerings amid an increasingly crowded Mexican telecoms market.

Through a new company, TelevisaUnivision, it launched Spanish-language streaming platform ViX this year to compete with rivals like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video. SKY is also offering its clients free live access to all 2022 World Cup Matches.

