NHA, NABH ink pact for collaboration on capacity building, information dissemination

The National Health Authority and the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers have inked a pact for collaboration in capacity building and creating awareness about different initiatives of both the agencies by leveraging each other's reach and presence. They will also collaborate in dissemination of information, promotion of Quality Council of India (NABH) accreditation and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) standards, technical support, stakeholder advocacy, a health ministry statement said. The NABH is a constituent board of QCI. The NABH also has an extensive and efficient quality framework and accreditation system for healthcare facilities. According to the MoU, the NABH will encourage and provide assistance in on-boarding their accredited/certified facilities on ABDM's Health Facility Registry (HFR) as well as on-boarding of doctors and nurses working in these facilities on the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), it said. Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA said, ''With the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), we have embarked on this ambitious journey to create a digital platform for bringing all stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem together. ''We aim to leverage the strong presence of NABH among health facilities and healthcare professionals from the public as well as private sector to reach out and sensitize them about the core functions, benefits and potential of ABDM and drive the adoption of ABDM on a large scale.'' Dr Mahesh Verma, Chairman, NABH said, ''NABH is totally committed to the objective of taking quality healthcare to the last man in the line. This collaboration with NHA will help and motivate even small healthcare organizations in tier 2 and tier 3 cites to get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. ''It will spread the mission of providing quality healthcare to the masses and help India become a global leader in healthcare domain''.

The NHA and NABH will also mutually develop accreditation standards and ratings for healthcare facilities to incorporate ABDM related standards for encouraging rapid adoption and uptake of digital health information systems, the statement said.

