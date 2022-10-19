Left Menu

Bank of America updates on return-to-office plans - memo

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 03:31 IST
Bank of America Corp employees will have to work from office depending on their role and functional needs, with some of them needing to be in office for three days a week, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Positions that require in-office locations, including financial center employees, will continue to be fully based in offices through their full work schedule, the memo said.

Roles that "generally need to function inside" offices will have the option to work from home for a limited number of days each month, while employees with job profiles supporting a split schedule will work in the office for a minimum of three days each week, according to the memo.

