Co-CEO of S.Korea's Kakao steps down after outage, public backlash

Co-CEO of Kakao Corp Namkoong Whon has stepped down, a company filing said on Wednesday, after an outage that shut down South Korea's largest mobile chat app and other services, triggering sharp backlash from authorities and the public.

Namkoong's resignation was effective as of Wednesday, the filing said, leaving co-CEO Hong Euntaek as sole CEO.

