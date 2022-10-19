Left Menu

Co-CEO of S.Korea's Kakao steps down after outage, public backlash

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 07:47 IST
Co-CEO of S.Korea's Kakao steps down after outage, public backlash

Co-CEO of Kakao Corp Namkoong Whon has stepped down, a company filing said on Wednesday, after an outage that shut down South Korea's largest mobile chat app and other services, triggering sharp backlash from authorities and the public.

Namkoong's resignation was effective as of Wednesday, the filing said, leaving co-CEO Hong Euntaek as sole CEO.

Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: A Minute With: South Korea's Kian84 on showing at London StART art fair; Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. avoids criminal record in Manhattan sex abuse case and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022