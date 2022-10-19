Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Virgin Orbit to launch first satellite in Europe within six weeks - Branson

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93

James McDivitt, a former U.S. astronaut who commanded some of NASA's earliest and most ambitious missions in space, died in his sleep last week at age 93, NASA said in a statement on Monday night. McDivitt, who was selected for NASA's second astronaut class in 1962, was the commanding pilot for the U.S. space agency's Gemini 4 mission in 1965 and Apollo 9 in 1969, a mission that helped pave the way for the first human lunar landing.

Virgin Orbit to launch first satellite in Europe within six weeks - Branson

Richard Branson's small satellite service provider Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc will be doing its first launch from European soil within the next six weeks, its founder said on Tuesday. "Virgin Orbit can launch satellites into space from anywhere in the world into any orbit at a days notice," Branson said during a press conference in Milan.

