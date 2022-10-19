Left Menu

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attempt to capture nuclear plant -RIA

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russia says Ukrainian forces tried to recapture the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but their attempt was repelled after several hours of fighting, state-run RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The battle went on for several hours, at least three to three and a half hours," RIA quoted Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov as saying, adding that the attack was "repelled".

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

