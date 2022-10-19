Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attempt to capture nuclear plant -RIA

Russia says Ukrainian forces tried to recapture the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but their attempt was repelled after several hours of fighting, state-run RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The battle went on for several hours, at least three to three and a half hours," RIA quoted Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov as saying, adding that the attack was "repelled".

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)