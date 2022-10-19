5G service will take education system to next level: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the recently launched 5G telecom service will take the education system to the next level in the country.The prime minister was speaking after launching the Gujarat governments Mission Schools of Excellence initiative at Adalaj town in Gandhinagar district.He pointed out that knowledge of English was considered as the mark of being intellectual even though the English language is just a medium of communication.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the recently launched 5G telecom service will take the education system to the next level in the country.
The prime minister was speaking after launching the Gujarat government's Mission Schools of Excellence initiative at Adalaj town in Gandhinagar district.
He pointed out that knowledge of English was considered as the mark of being intellectual even though the English language is just a medium of communication. ''The 5G service will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and well as smart teachings. It will take our education system to the next level,'' the prime minister said. He advocated the use of local languages to make sure those uncomfortable with English are not left behind.
''Earlier, knowledge of the English language was considered a mark of being intellectual. In reality, the English language is just a medium of communication,'' the prime minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Narendra Modi
- English
- Adalaj
- Gandhinagar
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Traffic jams at various places due to Navratri in Surat
President Murmu lays foundation stone for various projects of Gujarat Govt
Gujarat: 40 held after communal clash between two groups at market in Vadodara
Legends League Cricket: Bhilwara Kings down Gujarat Giants by six wickets, book summit clash against India Capitals
Gujarat: Revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district