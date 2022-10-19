Gamer Shorts strengthens its portfolio of games to 50

Within two months of its launch, mobile-based gaming platform Gamer Shorts developed by the city-based 7Seas Entertainment Limited has now added 25 more innovative games. A press release from the IP-based game development company said at the time of its launch in August, the app had 25 short and simple mobile games in place.

''The new games come in action, adventure, arcade, platform, pool, puzzle, shooting, soccer, and sports genres,'' L Maruti Sanker, Managing Director of 7Seas Entertainment said adding these games are not complicated and can be played quickly and easily and gamers will enjoy playing all the games during their free time.

Each swipe in the app which is available to Apple and Android customers enriches users with multiple short games and news in a unique format.

According to a KPMG report, India currently has 420 million online gamers, second only to China. The report predicts that after steady growth, it will be worth USD 3.9 billion by 2025.

''Various other reports also suggest that number of gamers is expected to cross 450 million by 2023. We are sure to have a bigger pie in the above in near future,'' Sanker added.

