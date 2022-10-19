Left Menu

Fintech startups to pitch investment proposals in KSUM's online expo on Oct 21

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:50 IST
Fintech startups to pitch investment proposals in KSUM's online expo on Oct 21
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Startup Mission-supported fintech startups are set to explore markets for their products and services to establish strong linkage with investors at an online exhibition scheduled on October 21 during the 'Big Demo Day' series of KSUM.

Eleven fintech startups will showcase their innovative products and solutions at the expo, which will commence at 10 am on the day, a statement here said on Wednesday.

The expo, now into its eighth edition, will help create a platform for industry and investors to leverage products and services from the startup ecosystem.

Products and solutions developed by fintech startups for industry-specific problems will be displayed at the exhibition.

The startups participating in the expo include Aceware FinTech Services, Ptblync Software Solutions, Ewire Softtech, Traice Analytics Solutions, Riafy Technologies, Clubalpha Technologies, Finsall Resources, Chillar Payment Solutions, Pixdynamics, Remitap Fintech Solutions and Rimit Payments, it said.

The 'Big Demo Day' will help the fintech startups to explore business opportunities, the statement said, adding that the expo will provide the enterprises a chance to pitch business proposals before an array of corporates, investors, partners, banks, MSMEs and key stakeholders.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022