Fintech startups to pitch investment proposals in KSUM's online expo on Oct 21

Kerala Startup Mission-supported fintech startups are set to explore markets for their products and services to establish strong linkage with investors at an online exhibition scheduled on October 21 during the 'Big Demo Day' series of KSUM.

Eleven fintech startups will showcase their innovative products and solutions at the expo, which will commence at 10 am on the day, a statement here said on Wednesday.

The expo, now into its eighth edition, will help create a platform for industry and investors to leverage products and services from the startup ecosystem.

Products and solutions developed by fintech startups for industry-specific problems will be displayed at the exhibition.

The startups participating in the expo include Aceware FinTech Services, Ptblync Software Solutions, Ewire Softtech, Traice Analytics Solutions, Riafy Technologies, Clubalpha Technologies, Finsall Resources, Chillar Payment Solutions, Pixdynamics, Remitap Fintech Solutions and Rimit Payments, it said.

The 'Big Demo Day' will help the fintech startups to explore business opportunities, the statement said, adding that the expo will provide the enterprises a chance to pitch business proposals before an array of corporates, investors, partners, banks, MSMEs and key stakeholders.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

