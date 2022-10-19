Major Army training exercise conducted by Kharga Corps

Various units and formations of Ambala-based Kharga Corps conducted a major Army training exercise from October 2 to 18, an official release said. Validation of latest operational concepts such as attack helicopters as manoeuvring arm of ground forces, deep interdiction across adversary's obstacle systems, fighting in semi-developed terrain, use of hi-tech drones for tactical ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) as force multipliers, sustained operations in desert terrain by use of polymer track ways and heliborne operations were conducted successfully, the release said.

The exercise also incorporated aspects of joint training with airborne operations in territory across western borders, special forces drops behind enemy lines and simulated battlefield air strikes.

The exercise was successful in validating many important operational aspects and also reinforced a high degree of operational preparedness for the forces on the western front, it said. The exercise was witnessed by Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Western Command) and other senior dignitaries, who complimented the ranks on professional readiness, the release said.

