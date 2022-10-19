New EU sanctions against Iran for Russia support to be approved this week - Elysee
New European Union sanctions targeting Iranian individuals and entities over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine will be approved this week, an official of the French presidency told journalists in a briefing.
Sources earlier told Reuters the bloc was planning the move.
