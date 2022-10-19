Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023
19-10-2022
Europe plans to launch its first Ariane 6 rocket, its next-generation space launcher, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday.
The agency had previously said it was delaying the first launch from 2022 to 2023.
