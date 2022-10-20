Android 13 (Go edition) with Google Play System Updates and Material You launched

Google has announced the Android 13 (Go edition), a lightning-speed OS built for entry-level smartphones, with Material You design, Google Play System Updates and more.

New smartphones with Android 13 (Go edition) will arrive in 2023, Google said whilst announcing that there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go.

"To better serve this growing set of users, we focused on three critical qualities: reliability, usability and customization. Our goal with this release is to support more possibilities for the millions of current and future owners of an Android Go device," Google said.

With Android 13 (Go edition), Google Play System Updates are coming to Go devices, which means devices can regularly receive important software updates, outside of the major Android release. This will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device.

Secondly, this release brings the Discover feature to Go devices, letting you swipe right from your home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content.

Next up, for the first time, Material You is coming to Android Go. This means you can customize your phone's color scheme to coordinate with your wallpaper. When you set your wallpaper image, you'll see four corresponding color schemes to choose from.

Apart from these features, the Android 13 (Go edition) brings some of the key Android 13 features like Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences and more.