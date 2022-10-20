JORE Launches its Flagship Products DIABFIDER and JORE HEALER

Delivering delight to customers from villages, small towns and remote areas New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Ayurveda science works on the principles - “Nature Protects Everything It Creates”. Nature creates human beings with a self-healing mechanism for curing any disease in them, however our modern-day lifestyle and eating habits disrupt that self-healing mechanism, human beings need to live sensibly and allow the body to do its job to enhance their longevity. JORE has recently launched two flagship products called DIABFIDER and JORE HEALER based on ancient Ayurvedic science principles. The products were launched nationally by Mr. John Barla, Honorable Central Minister of State - MoS for Minority Affairs and Sh. Rajeev Bhardhwaj, Executive Director, Concor for Launching JORE DIABFIDER & JORE HEALER nationally in the presence of Honorable Dignitaries Sh. Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, Energy Advisor Vertical, NITI AAYOG, Mr.Jiji Joseph, Director NHPC, Sh. Anil Mittal, Chairman, Go IP Global Services and Sh. AlokeMichiyari, Director YMCA in an event organized at Royal Plaza New Delhi. JORE encourages and connects with the local farmers & manufacturers by procuring the local produce and focuses on delivering daily essentials at discounted prices to 88 lakh household spread across the state of Kerala. Our current network of 590 stores spread across 540 panchayath locations cater to all the districts and caters to the entire state. With free delivery at our consumer location, we provide products with of minimum 5% - 50% of discounts for all purchases. JORE currently offers 1600 services and 136000 products across 15 countries. As part of JORE’s vision to contribute to the community and provide opportunities to the deprived and backward classes, JORE is creating 1 Lakh plus self-employment opportunities with financial assistance through our banking partners, creating 2 Lakh plus job opportunities and launching JORE E-commerce application in the State of Kerala on the 1st of November, 2022, in Kozhikode. About JORE JORE focuses on delivering retail products, daily essentials and health supplements. Currently it is focusing on addressing and assisting in treatment of lifestyle disorders, Metabolism and various common disorders through Ayurveda. Through their flagship products DIABFIDER and JORE HEALER, they intend to help and assist millions of people who suffer from lifestyle disorders. With a key focus on addressing lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, Kidney Stones, etc, JORE brings two health and wellness products as part of our efforts. JORE is committed to bridge the gap in the e-commerce segment through its Inclusive e-commerce initiative and promote self-employment opportunities through its business model. Our core vision has been and remains in the upliftment of society.

