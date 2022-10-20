SAP launches Industry Knowledge Exchange for sharing of ideas, best practices

Enterprise application software and cloud solutions provider SAP India on Thursday launched the 'Industry Knowledge Exchange', an initiative aimed at driving inclusive digital transformation with sustainable development.

Launched in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the exchange will bring together enterprises, consulting firms, and academia across 25 industries enabling technological co-innovation, sharing of best-practices, and deliberation on regulatory policies to produce shared business value, accelerate growth, increase global competitiveness, and promote sustainability.

''We want to enable corporates in creating business networks that allows various industries to interact and achieve uniform growth across the whole value chain,'' Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director of SAP Indian Subcontinent said in a statement announcing the launch of the Industry Knowledge Exchange.

The objective behind the Industry Knowledge Exchange platform is empowering Indian enterprises to promote growth and operational continuity while gathering pertinent information in real-time to be ready for potential disruptions, Bawa added.

Outlining details, the release said the initiative will be strengthened by the presence of marquee customers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Chaayos, More Retail, Philips India, Bombay Shaving Company and Greaves Electric Mobility, among others.

The first edition of the programme will witness coming together of eminent business leaders from five industries -- consumer, life sciences, auto, manufacturing, startups, and unicorn businesses -- and will gradually expand to include the remaining industries.

