This Festive Season Don't Miss Out on Irresistible Offers and Cashback from Simpl's Pay-in-3 Diwali Celebrations

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 20-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 15:50 IST
Simpl Pay-in-3 Diwali celebration on till October 20 Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Simpl’s unique Diwali Pay-in-3 celebrations are on. Be a part of the celebrations ongoing till October 20 and bring home your favourite products from leading D2C brands at attractive offers and cashbacks. Over 70 merchant partners of Simpl are participating in the Diwali Pay-in-3 celebration from Oct 14-20. The last day of the sale is expected to draw large crowds with top brands partnering with Simpl to bring the best of quality and offers.

Diwali is a time when people love to spend lavishly, celebrate and gift their loved ones. With Simpl’s pay-in-3 celebration customers can shop from their favourite D2C brands. Don’t miss on exciting deals, offers, and cashback especially designed for festive shoppers who may be purchasing products for the purpose of gifting or for personal use.

Today’s digital natives are discerning customers and are prudent shoppers, wanting to purchase the best products but with easy payment options. This is where Simpl comes in! Simpl enables access to a world of fun and exciting D2C brands to choose from through its convenient Pay-in-3 option.

Participating brands in Simpl’s first Diwali Pay-in-3 celebration include popular brands such as Bombay Shirt Company, Libas, Birkenstock, Koskii, Chumbak, Pinklay, Headphone Zone, Suta, Eyewearlabs, R for Rabbit, Nicobar, 1 Hair Stop, Snitch, HealthKart, Hamercop, XYXX Crew and many more.

Simpl unlocks a world of benefits for both merchants and customers. Merchant partners gain from reduced cart abandonments and an increased order value, while end-customers enjoy an enhanced shopping experience and flexible repayment options.

About Simpl Simpl is India’s fastest-growing checkout network, making payments invisible and money intelligent. Simpl is on a mission to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time. With more than 20,000 available merchants and millions of users pan-India, Simpl envisions creating a frictionless and inclusive digital payments experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers.

Simpl is a consumer experience platform providing a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It enables merchants to give customers 1-click checkout, buyer protection and a pay-later facility to feel safe and trusted when shopping online. Through Simpl, merchants can provide consumers with an easy, safe and intuitive user experience.

