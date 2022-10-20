Tracxn Tech shares settle nearly 18 pc higher in debut trade

Shares of Tracxn Technologies climbed nearly 18 per cent in debut trade on Thursday against the issue price of Rs 80.

The stock made its debut at Rs 83 apiece, up 3.75 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 24.5 per cent to Rs 99.60. Shares of the company finally ended at Rs 93.35 apiece, a jump of 16.68 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed at Rs 84.50, higher by 5.62 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 94.20 apiece, higher by 17.75 per cent.

On volume terms, 21.86 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 2.17 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 936.40 crore.

In the broader market, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended 95.71 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 59,202.90.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies was subscribed two times on the final day of the offer last week.

The IPO of up to 3,86,72,208 equity shares had a price range of Rs 75-80 a share.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company operates on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model and is among the leading market intelligence providers for private company data.

Tracxn was launched in 2015 by Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal, who have had their stints as venture capitalists at Sequoia and Accel Partners, respectively.

