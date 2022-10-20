Ramco Systems ties up with Wagestream

Global payroll software provider, Ramco Systems has partnered with Australia headquartered Wagestream to improve employee financial wellbeing by offering innovative technology solutions.

The partnership is a testament to Ramco's vision of enhancing employee well-being by providing employees with education as well as improve employee productivity among others.

''...announced its partnership with Wagestream Australia's largest charity backed fin-tech to extend real-time pay tracking, flexible pay, money coaching and other financial wellness solutions together with Ramco Global Payroll Solution, to organisations across Australia,'' a company statement said on Thursday.

Commenting on the partnership, Ramco Systems Head-Ramco Global Payroll and HR Solutions, Rohit Mathur said, ''we are excited to bring Wagestream's financial wellness capabilities together with our global payroll solution for our customers and their employees.'' ''We are confident that while employees will benefit from Wagestream's financial wellbeing offering, organisations will also experience higher employee productivity and retention rates,'' he said.

Employees can access Wagestream through the platform provided by Ramco to track their real time earnings, grow their savings directly from their pay besides check their financial fitness score among others.

''Our partnership with Ramco will help more employees access the financial wellbeing tools that can help reduce financial stress and achieve their goals,'' Wagestream Australia CEO Josh Vernon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)