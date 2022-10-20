Left Menu

Russians withdrew $7.5 bln in Sept as they left the country - c.bank

Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday. On Sept.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:01 IST
Russians withdrew $7.5 bln in Sept as they left the country - c.bank
Russia Central Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday.

On Sept. 21, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two as he sought to call up 300,000 people. Hundreds of thousands of people left Russia after the Kremlin announced what it called a "partial mobilisation". "People ... tend to withdraw cash funds in a situation of stress or uncertainty, as it was, for example, at the beginning of the year, but then they usually return the money to the banks," the central bank's report said.

Alexander Danilov, head of banking regulation and analysis at the central bank, told a briefing on Thursday that the outflow did not pose a threat to the banking sector's liquidity, as it was offset by an inflow of corporate funds totalling 900 billion roubles coming chiefly from energy sector companies. Yet demand for real estate is falling amid the rising uncertainty, Danilov said, and the central bank now sees mortgage lending growing 15-18% this year, less than was previously expected.

This week, the central bank said that Russia's partial mobilisation was having a negative impact on consumer and business confidence, adding the resulting labour force contraction could hold back economic activity in coming months. ($1 = 61.3500 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022