J'khand: Website launched to provide data on industrial pollution

The Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB) on Thursday launched a website in a bid to provide data on air pollutants being emitted from industrial units. This will act as a data disclosure platform and bring transparency to a state government's rating programme that categorises industrial units on a scale of one to five stars based on their particulate matter emissions, an official said. Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems.

Industries that are most polluted get one star, while five stars are given to units which are the least polluting as per the regulating standards, the official said.

JSPCB Chairman Shashikar Samanta said, ''We are committed to improve the air quality in the state and serving our citizens better. The star rating programme, in partnership with EPIC India at the University of Chicago Trust, is a step in that direction. The website will ensure that citizens can find out the PM emissions of industries in their neighbourhood.'' JSPCB Member Secretary YK Das said the new website is a giant step that aids its efforts to combat air pollution and also engages industries, citizens and policymakers.

