Ashok Leyland truck reaches 1 lakh production mark on indigenous AVTR platform

Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leading the CV industry in product technology and innovation, company executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.The customer centric AVTR has taken our customers to the next level of trucking and they are reaping the benefits of modularity...the AVTR platform has been crucial for us and has helped us capture a sizeable market share.., he noted.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:11 IST
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced that roll-out of 1,00,000th unit of the truck built on its popular AVTR platform at its manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand.

The company had launched its indigenously developed modular platform AVTR in 2019, enabling a variety of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions and drivetrain options on a single platform.

''The roll out of the 1,00,000th AVTR validates the combined effort made by the numerous teams, both internal and external. With AVTR we have been successfully able to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer's specific requirement,'' company president and chief of operations, Ganesh Mani said.

The AVTR platform allows truck customisation to suit the needs of the customers. The one lakhth unit of the truck was rolled out of the assembly lines at the Pantnagar manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand and company executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja performed the coconut breaking ritual along with senior officials to mark the occasion. ''We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone. Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leading the CV industry in product technology and innovation,'' company executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

''The customer centric AVTR has taken our customers to the next level of trucking and they are reaping the benefits of modularity...the AVTR platform has been crucial for us and has helped us capture a sizeable market share..,'' he noted.

