Truphone to pay $600K U.S. fine, ensure Russian ownership divested
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
The parent company of a small Montana wireless carrier will pay a $600,000 U.S. fine and ensure that any ownership interests by Russian investors is divested.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in April said Truphone, the owner of Montana-based iSmart Mobile, had been indirectly controlled by Russian oligarchs since at least 2011. Under the settlement, London-based Truphone will ensure that any stake held by Alexander Abramov, Alexander Frolov or Roman Abramovich will be divested.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. says working on legal response after court deems immigration policy illegal
S.Korea's Yoon pledges cooperation with U.S., Japan after North's missile test - Yonhap
U.S. says no change to Venezuela sanctions policy
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.N. meeting, U.S. drills
U.S. appeals court sends DACA case back to lower court to consider new rule