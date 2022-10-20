Truphone to pay $600K U.S. fine, ensure Russian ownership divested

The parent company of a small Montana wireless carrier will pay a $600,000 U.S. fine and ensure that any ownership interests by Russian investors is divested.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in April said Truphone, the owner of Montana-based iSmart Mobile, had been indirectly controlled by Russian oligarchs since at least 2011. Under the settlement, London-based Truphone will ensure that any stake held by Alexander Abramov, Alexander Frolov or Roman Abramovich will be divested.