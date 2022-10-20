Left Menu

Renders for Apple's iPhone SE 4 smartphone show XR design

The next iPhone SE model will be based on the iPhone XR from the early notch era and new leaks for the upcoming smartphone back this claim.

20-10-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
While there has been much talk that the next iPhone SE model will be based on the iPhone XR from the early notch era, new leaks for the upcoming smartphone back the claim. According to GSM Arena, leakster Jon Prosser has backed this claim with info from an anonymous source. That info was used by Ian Zelbo to create 3D renders of the phone.

The SE series moves several years behind the premium models. The phone will see the return of the notch and that too the original one, the narrower notch arrived only last year with the iPhone 13 series. Also, the fingerprint reader and the physical home key have been removed. The old-school one-camera design will also be a blast from the past. Anyway, the only significant hardware upgrade expected is the chipset. The iPhone XR has an Apple A12, the SE (2022) has an A15 - and so does the iPhone 14 non-Pro duo, reported GSM Arena.

This doesn't really leave any options other than the A15 as the A16 chip seems too pricey for an SE model. Apple can use the 5-core GPU version of the A15 to provide a tiny upgrade over the current SE. Other than that, there might be more RAM, a bigger battery and faster charging. Those are the primary differences between the iPhone SE (2022) and the iPhone 8 on which it is based and it is mostly about catching up with the times, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

Also Read: In Apple's shadow, Google takes new route to face recognition on Pixel phones

