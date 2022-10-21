Left Menu

Meta, Alphabet, Pinterest shares shudder on Snap warning

Snap warned that it would see no revenue growth in the normally busy holiday quarter. Shares of other companies that sell internet advertising also fell, with Facebook-owner Meta down about 4%, Alphabet down 2% and Pinterest losing nearly 8%.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 03:49 IST
Meta, Alphabet, Pinterest shares shudder on Snap warning

Shares of Meta Platforms, Google-owner Alphabet and other companies that sell digital ads dropped late on Thursday after Snapchat owner Snap Inc blamed inflation for its slowest revenue growth since going public five years ago. Snap was the first major social media company to release its September-quarter earnings, and its stock tumbled 25% following the disappointing results after the bell. Snap warned that it would see no revenue growth in the normally busy holiday quarter.

Shares of other companies that sell internet advertising also fell, with Facebook-owner Meta down about 4%, Alphabet down 2% and Pinterest losing nearly 8%. All together the sell-off in late trading erased over $40 billion in stock market value from those and other internet ad companies, including Spotify and Roku. Snap's warning comes after already steep losses in shares of social media companies, with Meta down about 60% year to date, and Pinterest down almost 40%.

Investors worry that the economy could become seriously damaged by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at cooling decades-high inflation. Last trading at about $8 a share, Snap's stock has now fallen 90% from its record high close in September 2021. Snap debuted on the stock market in a hotly anticipated initial public offer in 2017 that priced its stock at $17.

In a letter to investors, Snap said inflation caused some advertisers to reduce their marketing budgets. Revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 was $1.13 billion, an increase of 6% from the prior-year quarter. The figure narrowly missed analyst expectations of $1.14 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The company announced in August it would lay off 20% of all employees and discontinue projects such as gaming and a flying camera drone, in order to cut costs and steel itself against a deteriorating economy. Alphabet reports its quarterly results on Tuesday, followed by Meta on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022