UK to provide 211 mln stg funding for battery research

Britain said on Friday it will provide 211 million pounds ($236.6 million) in funding for battery research and development through its Faraday Battery Challenge, which supports technology development and manufacturing capability for batteries. The funding will be delivered between 2022 and 2025 by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) with support from the Faraday Institution, Innovate UK and the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), the government said in a statement.

The Faraday Battery Challenge, which began in 2017, has been backed by 541 million pounds since its inception, delivered by Innovate UK on behalf of UK Research and Innovation. ($1 = 0.8917 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)