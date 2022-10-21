The Gaming Influencers Market in 2022

Influencers, be it in the field of social media or fashion, or gaming, are becoming more and more popular for promoting various products or brands. Thanks to new-age media and technological advancements, influencers are seen to lead marketing campaigns for different brands and fetch them a broader customer base.

In short, influencer act as a bridge between a company and its target customers. Gaming influencers are no different. Though they do not have a great fanbase like other social media sensational figures, they are growing more prominent in the picture in the last few years. Thus, you can now find them in the form of Twitch gamers, maybe times Youtube gamers, or perhaps, one of the liver dealers featuring on regulated casino sites or other gaming platforms, attracting a vast number of players.

Gaming Influencers in Need

Gaming influencers are not that popular due to the short range of content, but big gaming brands still know their value.

Traditional content marketing cannot overshadow the usefulness and efficiency of this method because branded content often lacks innovativeness. In comparison,, gaming influencers' media posts or insights are almost five times better.

They do not push any specific brands, and often they have a community where they refer to other gaming influencers and adopt positive or negative takes from others' posts. Be it posting their spicy opinions about recent sporting events or even any sport or game, you would come across influencers talking about various stuff on social media.

The honest opinions and facts make their posts more trustworthy to the audiences and that is what people want- a different and unique touch towards a brand or product. Several platforms exist where most gaming influencers run their events to get visibility. Brands and companies value them nowadays as the gaming influencers often push brands and products in their posts selflessly and in a more lively way, of course for free; that saves the company their budget of marketing and the time to decide which promotion channel or which celebrity they would need to choose to create a successful promotion.

Complex Target Group - Young Generations

Influencers play an imperative role to target the younger generations as the audience. From the lifestyle niche to fashion to gaming, the younger generations seem more attracted by this method than traditional brand marketing. In the last decade, there has been an unstoppable expansion of the online gaming sector, and brands are looking for influencers to reach and widen the market.

Often the younger audience does not follow any other influencer once they commit to one specific influencer. So, gaming influencers can push one brand to a specific target group. And the younger generation trusts who they are following.

Road to becoming Gaming Influencer in 2022

There exist several platforms on the internet which connect brands with the influencers and their interests. You might also come across various news or posts from established and popular gaming or tech-based influencers floating around that can help you learn about how to become an influencer. Popular gaming influencers often post motivational and inspiring tips for beginners too. But first, one needs to be urged to post honest opinions on the internet to help others.

Platforms

This type of gaming content can be seen most in some specific platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, and Discord. Famous gaming influencers often live-stream their content and opinions about recent gaming products and devices they are currently playing, providing input about the games and their experiences.

Brands Becoming a Trend with Gaming Influencers in 2022

Partnering with gaming influencers is now providing gaming companies their desired reach to a vast audience, diversified consumerism, social proof, and enhanced product status.

Here's a short story; macro-influencer PewDiePie has 111 million subscribers in 2022, including gamers or gaming enthusiasts from all gaming genres and demographics. Recently there is a trend to team up with other influencers like PewDiePie with KSI and Jacksepticeye, which has helped them grow more. No wonder Pie's innovative marketing style and honest reviewing helped him revolutionize the influencer marketing industry.

If someone wants to build an opinion about anything in the gaming sector or develop knowledge before purchasing, watching and listening to any loyal gaming influencer will help, just like the fitness, fashion, and beauty sectors. The comment boxes are usually full of other followers' opinions which also helps to know what common people are thinking.

Conclusion

There are approximately 2.7 billion gamers worldwide, and the gaming industry is continuously growing at a rate of around 12 percent, so it is quite predictable that with the expansion of gaming genres and games, the number of gaming influencers will also increase. The CEO of Wehype (an online platform for gaming influencers to build relationships with brands and companies) has stated that creators can make up to 130k dollars by using their platform. So, there is a big opportunity for those who wish to become gamers and gaming influencers to make money while doing what they would be happy to do as a job, by combining their passion with their minds. The influencer culture in every niche is becoming increasingly popular, the 'passion economy' is helping people to profit by creating content they are passionate about, and gaming in the digital world is leading the culture to another dimension.

