New AI-powered diagnostic tool may provide test results in minutes

PTI | London | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire
A new diagnostic platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) could provide test results for health conditions such as cardiovascular disorders, and Alzheimer's disease within minutes, scientists say.

The diagnostic tool being developed by researchers at Swansea University in the UK could revolutionize the healthcare sector due to the application of a form of AI -- machine learning (ML).

The implementation of ML has meant it is possible, for the first time, for results to be delivered within minutes, the researchers said.

Biofluids such as synovial fluid, blood plasma, and saliva contain proteins that are important biomarkers for the diagnosis of several health conditions.

The specially designed platform has been programmed to detect the concentration of these proteins to assist in diagnosis and monitoring disease progression, according to the researchers.

The research proposes that hospital waiting times could be drastically cut and the option for self-screening and self-monitoring is now possible with the potential for at-home diagnostic kits in the future, they said.

''Existing technologies for the measurements of macromolecules in biofluids are limited; they require a long turnaround time or require complex protocols, thus calling for alternative, more suitable, methodologies aimed at such measurements,'' said project lead, Francesco Del Giudice.

''In our research, we looked at whether we could rapidly detect the different concentrations of macromolecules in solution at different temperatures using only 100 mL of sample (equivalent to two drops of blood).

''The key innovation is the fact of providing a result within 2 minutes, which is a leap forward compared to standard testing that can take several hours,'' Giudice said. The proof-of-concept study, published in the journal Analytical Chemistry, can be further developed as a tool to help clinicians make decisions on clinical data obtained quickly, the researchers said.

They also plan to develop the platform further for an at-home-point-of-care self-screening diagnostic platform.

''The ability of artificial intelligence to drive down the time required to complete various tasks has been demonstrated across a number of disciplines,'' said Claire Barnes, a co-author of the research.

''The advantage of the speed offered by the implementation of machine learning allowed us to adjust almost in real-time the experimental parameters to fulfill the requirements of the theoretical model associated with this work,'' Barnes added.

