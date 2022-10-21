Red FM Launches World Cup Campaign "Mere Desh Ki Jersey"

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere Desh Ki Jersey” campaign, a tribute to the madness, loyalty, and love that the nation has for cricket. The campaign will celebrate the spirit of the T20 World Cup and capture the myriad emotions that die-hard cricket fans go through. Story Video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FhKC2OmnVI Campaign Anthem - www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdToUo8og7g To celebrate the stories of struggle, effort, and success that made India’s beloved cricketers a part of the Indian squad, Red FM will bring Jersey Stories with RJ Praveen. The campaign will also give fans an ultimate chance to wear the Indian team Jersey. Our in-house cricket experts, our jocks will give the score and match updates, along with cricket jockeys that will be chosen from amongst the listeners. Red FM will also launch the Jersey Anthem penned by Red FM’s in-house talent Naveen Koomar, music produced by Jay Rajesh Arya, and beautifully sung by PinkyMaidasani to take the celebratory spirit a notch higher. Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM, and Magic FM, said, “In India, we have plenty of festivals but the biggest of them all is cricket, and rightly so, it is the strongest uniting force. It is not just a game, it is a religion. Along with fans, we have been eagerly waiting for the mega tournament to begin. This World Cup season, we are celebrating the blue jersey of team India that invokes billion hearts to beat and emotions to come to the surface. Our latest campaign “Mere Desh Ki Jersey” is dedicated to honouring the emotional attachment that nation-wide fans have for the Indian team. We are hoping that you enjoy this additional excitement to the already emotionally rich and festive World Cup.” The campaign will be rolled out in 40 key markets from across the country. Listeners only have to WhatsApp R-E-D and send us a voice note of the audition and earn a chance to be a cricket jockey for India matches and win exciting cash prizes. About 93.5 Red FM Red FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression’ Red FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

