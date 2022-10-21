Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Snap's ad warning spurs social media selloff

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as Snap Inc's forecast of no revenue growth in the lucrative holiday quarter sparked a selloff in social media companies, with galloping U.S. Treasury yields adding to the losses.

Meanwhile, a report on Federal Reserve officials to likely debate how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December limited the losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.4 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 30,291.18. The S&P 500 fell 8.7 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3,657.1​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.8 points, or 0.37%, to 10,576.037 at the opening bell.

