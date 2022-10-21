US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Snap's ad warning spurs social media selloff
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as Snap Inc's forecast of no revenue growth in the lucrative holiday quarter sparked a selloff in social media companies, with galloping U.S. Treasury yields adding to the losses.
Meanwhile, a report on Federal Reserve officials to likely debate how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December limited the losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.4 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 30,291.18. The S&P 500 fell 8.7 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3,657.1, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.8 points, or 0.37%, to 10,576.037 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Treasury
- Federal Reserve