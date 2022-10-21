Left Menu

Kinaxis Inc opens office in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:42 IST
Canada-based Kinaxis Inc, a software company, inaugurated its new office here on Friday.

According to an official of the company, the office would be one of the strategic global hubs supporting growth of the firm.

''India is a key market for us since both domestic demand and increased foreign investments are driving tremendous economic growth, and our India-based customers are facing the exact types of supply chain challenges and disruptions, '' said Kinaxis vice-president (sales-Asia Pacific region) Richard Lord.

With over 200 professionals in Chennai, Kinaxis has plans to recruit more employees in roles spanning technology professionals.

''To meet unprecedented demand for RapidResponse around the world, we are investing heavily in our India operations and partner eco system'', said Kinaxis CEO John Sicard.PTI VIJ NVG NVG

