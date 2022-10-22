Science News Roundup: Webb Space Telescope renders Pillars of Creation with new depth, clarity; SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Webb Space Telescope renders Pillars of Creation with new depth, clarity

One of the most celebrated, awe-inspiring images of modern astronomy, revealing colossal spires of interstellar gas and dust called the Pillars of Creation, has been rendered anew with greater depth, clarity and color by the James Webb Space Telescope. The new view of the pillars, first made famous when captured in 1995 by Webb's predecessor observatory, the Hubble Space Telescope, was unveiled by NASA on Wednesday, three months after Webb's inaugural batch of cosmic photos was unveiled as it began full operations.

SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Europe will commission two rocket launches from Elon Musk's SpaceX after the Ukraine conflict barred access to Russia's Soyuz, the European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed on Thursday. The launches include the Euclid space telescope and the Hera probe, a follow-up mission to NASA's DART spacecraft which last month succeeded in altering the path of a moonlet in the first test of a future planetary defence system.

