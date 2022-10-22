Left Menu

Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 03:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an "immersive" experience for fans of its popular "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" shows.

The store - open until early January - offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from "Squid Game" and Queen Charlotte's throne from period drama "Bridgerton."

Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in "Stranger Things."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

