OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10T get October security patches

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 09:14 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus is rolling out the October 2022 security patches to the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10T in India. The latest update also adds Jio to supported 5G networks.

"Please note that because the adaptation of 5G needs cooperation with carriers, Jio 5G is incorporated into this version but it is not available for the time being. The adaptation of Jio 5G will start Monday, 24 Oct. Users who are using Jio carriers can try to update this version after 24 Oct," OnePlus wrote in a post on the Community forums.

The OTA is rolling out in stages and will reach a limited number of users. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can check for the update manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System > System updates. Tap the 'Download and Install' button if it's available for your handset.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Changelog: OnePlus 10R (CPH2423_11.A.09)

System

  • Updates Android security patch to 2022.09.
  • Fixes the issue of no notification banner for incoming calls.
  • Fixes the issue that the shutdown button clicks abnormally in some scenarios.
  • Fixes the issue that failed to unlock the phone when entering the correct password.
  • Fixes the issue of screen freezes or flickers when playing online videos in some scenarios.

Network

  • Optimizes network stability.
  • Adds Jio to support 5G network.

Changelog: OnePlus 10T (CPH2413_11.A.10)

System

  • Updates Android security patch to 2022.10.
  • Optimizes the performance scheduling and improves system fluency.
  • Fixes the occasional crash.

Network

  • Optimizes Wi-Fi stability and improves network experience.
  • Optimizes communication stability.
  • Adds Jio to support 5G network.

Display

  • Optimizes the screen display effect.

OnePlus 10 Pro (NE2211_11.A.18)

System

  • Updates Android security patch to 2022.10.

Network

  • Adds Jio to supported 5G networks.

