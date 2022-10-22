Motorola's Moto e22s Goes on Sale Starting 22nd of October at Just Rs 8,999 on Flipkart and Leading Retail Stores

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Motorola's new affordable smartphone, the moto e22s goes on sale from tomorrow, 22nd October, on Flipkart & leading retail stores • Brings your favorite content to life on a sharp, ultra-wide screen with a fluid 90Hz2 refresh rate on a 16.51cm (6.5'') IPS LCD display • The moto e22s looks premium, feels comfortable and an IP52 water-repellent6 design protects your phone from all those spills and splashes • Enjoy the latest software experience with Android 12, along with unique moto gestures.

• Roam around worry-free and capture professional-looking portraits, snap social-media ready selfies with its 16MP AI-powered camera • It comes with a 5000mAH battery along with 64 GB storage space, expandable upto 1TB using a microSD card • Unlock your smartphone with a single glance of the front camera or a simple touch of the side mounted fingerprint sensor • Feel your smartphone respond instantly to every touch, tap, and swipe with a fast MediaTek Helio G37 2.3 GHz octa-core processor and 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM • Priced at just Rs 8,999, customers can grab the disruptive smartphone on Flipkart and leading retail stores across India • Consumers can also grab additional benefits from Reliance Jio worth Rs. 2,549 Motorola today announced the sale of its new moto e22s, starting 12 noon, 22nd October 2022 on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The moto e22s boasts a stunning 16.51cm (6.5'') IPS LCD display with built-in IPS technology, a 20:9 aspect ratio with a fluid 90Hz1 refresh rate.

With a premium look, great in-hand feel, and a specially crafted sleek yet sturdy design with beautiful looking visual patterns, the smartphone is bound to make heads turn. Additionally, with an IP52 water-repellent2 rating, you're never going to have to worry about minor spills and splashes. The device sports a 16MP AI powered camera system with Dual capture for video recording, with numerous other camera features. All this running on the purest form of Android OS, the Android™ 12.

Talking about battery life, it comes with a 5000mAh battery. Along with a massive battery backup, it also comes with massive storage, 64GB3 which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card4. Not just that, the moto e22s also comes with dual dedicated SIM slots along with a microSD card slot.

When it comes to performance, the moto e22s packs a MediaTek Helios G37 2.3 GHz octa-core processor with HyperEngine technology, which gives the phone a boost across the board. All this with 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, for smooth, fast and fluid response. Besides that, the moto e22s comes with some additional features, such as a side fingerprint sensor, moto gestures and more.

Availability and Pricing: The moto e22s will go on sale from 22nd October, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart and leading retail stores at a disruptive price of just Rs 8,999, in two spectacular colors, Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

Know more at: https://www.flipkart.com/e22s-eco-black-64-gb/p/itm3f549884340a4?pid=MOBGGDUHYAMJVF5U Offers: Reliance Jio Offer: Benefits from Reliance Jio worth Rs. 2,549 - Including Rs. 2000 cashback on recharge and Rs. 549 discount on annual Zee5 membership.

Jio Offer details: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-e22-offer-2022 Annexure Operating System Android™ 12 with easy access to the Google apps you use most System Architecture / Processor MediaTek Helio G37 with 4xA53 2.3GHz + 4xA53 1.8GHz octa-core CPU, 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU Memory 4GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage 64GB built-in (eMMC) | up to 1TB microSD card expandable Body PMMA Dimensions 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm Weight 185g Water Protection IP52 Water-repellent design Display 16.51cm (6.5 inch) display Display Technology IPS LCD | 90Hz refresh rate | 500nits | Panda Glass Protection Display Resolution HD+ (1600 x 720) | 268ppi Display Aspect Ratio 20:9 Display Certifications Widewine L1 Battery 5000mAh Charger Type 10W charger in box Networks 4G: LTE (DL:CAT4,UL:CAT5) | 3G: UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA | 2G: GSM/GPRS/EDGE Bands 4G: LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/38/40/41 3G: 1/5/8 2G: 3/5/8 Main Rear Camera 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0μm) | PDAF Camera 2 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | depth Flash Single LED flash Rear Camera Software Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Panorama Night Vision Pro Mode Dual Capture Photo Live Filter Artificial intelligence: Face Beauty Google Lens™ Integration Other features: HDR Timer Assistive Grid Watermark Rear Camera Video Capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Rear Camera Video Software Shooting modes: Video Timelapse Dual Capture Video Other features: Snap in Video Recording Front Camera Hardware 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm) Front Camera Software Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Pro Mode Dual Capture Photo Live Filter Artificial intelligence: Face Beauty Other features: HDR Watermark Assistive Grid Selfie Photo Mirror Timer Front Camera Video Capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Front Camera Video Software Shooting modes: Video Timelapse Dual Capture Video Other features: Snap in Video Recording SIM Slot Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD) FM Radio Yes Speakers Single speaker Microphones 1 microphone Headphset jack 3.5mm headset jack Bluetooth® Technology Bluetooth® 5.0 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot Ports Type-C port (USB 2.0) Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors Fingerprint reader, Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer Security Side fingerprint reader, Face unlock In-box Accessories 10W charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool My UX System Navigation, Double press the power button, Prevent Ringing, Fast Flashlight, Three-Finger Screenshot Voice Control Google Assistant Colors Eco Black, Arctic Blue Device Name moto e22s Legal, claims and disclaimers Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. microSD is a trademark of the SD-3C, LLC. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Auto mode has a minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz; actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

2 Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

3 Check with your retailer for availability.

4 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

5 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

6 Supports up to 1TB microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: The disruptive moto e22s goes on sale tomorrow at just Rs. 8,999 exclusively on Flipkart

