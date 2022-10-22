This Diwali on Bajaj Markets, Avail 50 Percent off on Business Loans Processing Fee

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and Flexiloans, an NBFC offering loans to small and medium-scale businesses together, have announced special offers on loans for aspiring entrepreneurs, this Diwali. The offer helps business loan applicants avail 50% off on the processing fee of their Flexiloans business loans through Bajaj Markets.

Entrepreneurs can enjoy this benefit until October 31, 2022, to kickstart their entrepreneurial goals.

The primary aim of FlexiLoans Business Loans is to provide funds to small businesses as per their capital requirements. As a business owner, one can get a loan of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs.

Bajaj Markets will also be conducting a Lucky draw for customers whose loan has been disbursed during this period. Customers applying for loans will also get a chance to win some amazing prizes. The prizes will include • An Android phone for one lucky customer • Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs. 1000 for 5 lucky customers • Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs. 500 for 10 lucky customers Some of the key features of Flexiloans Business Loans are that • Lower rate of interest (starting at 12%) • Does not require any collateral against the loan amount.

• Easy digital process • Quick Documentation • Loan disbursal within 48 hours While applying for a Business Loan, it is very necessary to keep a track of the CIBIL Score. Download the Credit Health Report (CHR) from Bajaj Markets, view your financial performance, and take well-informed decisions in the future.

Interested aspiring entrepreneurs and Bajaj Markets customers can visit the website: https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/loans/business-loan/flexiloans-business-loan.html#parentHorizontalTab About Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest growing FinTechs in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial and lifestyle products. Bajaj Markets partners with some of the most trusted names to help customers achieve their financial life goals as well as cater to their lifestyle needs. It provides financial products across Loans, Cards, Insurance, Pocket Insurance and VAS, Investments, and Payments, along with Electronics and Lifestyle Products.

Bajaj Markets has now become a tech in by leveraging consumer insights, cutting-edge technology, and data analytics to create state-of-the-art Creditech, Insurtech, Investech&Ecomtech marketplace platforms. These platforms are being provided to B2B customers and partners across India and abroad.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, "Ab Choices Hue Aasaan".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)