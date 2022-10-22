Left Menu

T20 World Cup Scoreboard: Australia vs New Zealand

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 22-10-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 14:28 IST
Devon Conway Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and New Zealand, here on Saturday.

New Zealand: Finn Allen b Hazlewood 42 Devon Conway not out 92 Kane Williamson lbw b Zampa 23 Glenn Phillips c & b Hazlewood 12 James Neesham not out 26 Extras: (W-5) 5 Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-125, 3-152 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-36-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-41-2, Pat Cummins 4-0-46-0, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-38-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-39-1.

