USISPF Board Delegation Visited India to Help Facilitate Investments Across Indian States and Sectors

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Board of Directors visited India on a two day trip earlier this week, after a hiatus of three years. During this time, meetings with key dignitaries and senior leaders in India to discuss and deliberate on the transformative change needed to achieve a more prosperous and sustainable future for India were convened.

The board was honored to interact with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal; Hon'ble Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information of Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw; National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval; Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary, Vinay Kwatra; India's Sherpa for G-20, Shri Amitabh Kant; India's Chief G-20 Coordinator, Amb. Harsh V. Shringla. They deliberated on measures to strengthen the business environment and worked to identify new business opportunities across India's states and sectors.

The Board of Directors also hosted a reception featuring: Smt. Smriti Irani, Hon'ble Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs; Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Scott Nathan, Chief Executive Officer, US International Development Finance Corporation that focused on investing in India's key development sectors to ensure At the reception, the Loomba Foundation and USISPF's philanthropic foundation – US India Friendship Alliance (USIFA), made the announcement to support 5,000 widows and their children for vocational training in India. The primary objective of this initiative is to work towards creating an ecosystem that allows widows in India an opportunity to sustain themselves as well as become empowered and self-sufficient financially.

USISPF also honored Mr. Shiv Nadar, Founder, HC & Shiv Nadar Foundation, with the lifetime achievement award for his contributions and commitment towards India's IT, computing, business and philanthropy, at the reception in New Delhi.

Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, USISPF, speaking at the reception stated, "It is imperative that we focus on investing in our future to achieve India's potential of transforming into a USD 5 trillion economy in the coming years. India has a successful track record over the past three decades to draw on, however, we need to continue to place growth on a sustainably faster track to meet the growing aspirations of the nation." Former US Ambassador to India Tim Roemer, Executive Director & Strategic Counselor, APCO Worldwide added "I am positive and hopeful regarding the ever expanding and deepening relationship between the U.S. and India. We experienced highly constructive feedback from our Indian interlocutors in every high level government and business meeting we engaged in. Working on expanding and improving climate cooperation, technology and digital trade and defense/security issues are key." Raj Subramaniam, President & Chief Executive Officer, FedEx Corporation – "India's thriving economy continues to grow its influence well beyond its own borders. I am pleased to see the development of India's intrinsic capabilities are being prioritized, as this nation remains critical to the success of global development." About the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C., and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States. Media Queries:

