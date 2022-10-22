Left Menu

Delhi traders urge buyers to return to markets for Diwali shopping

Markets across the city have been decked up with bright lights, while traders are running campaigns on social media to urge people to visit instead of shopping online, a traders organisation said.The Chamber of Trade and Industry CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal urged consumers to visit markets with their families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 16:56 IST
Delhi traders urge buyers to return to markets for Diwali shopping
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Attractive discount schemes, lucky draws, selfie points and food stalls, markets in the national capital are trying every trick in the book to bring back buyers this Diwali. Markets across the city have been decked up with bright lights, while traders are running campaigns on social media to urge people to visit instead of shopping online, a traders' organisation said.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal urged consumers to visit markets with their families. ''Bring back the radiance to the markets, light the lamp of enthusiasm in the city markets. Avoid online shopping. The fun of shopping is at the shop, not on the screen,'' Goyal said.

Selfie points and food kiosks have been set up, discount schemes and lucky draw coupons introduced to attract customers to the markets, Goyal said.

The CTI is also appealing to shoppers through Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, urging them to go to the markets instead of relying on e-commerce websites for their Diwali shopping, Goyal said.

Vishnu Bhargava and Ramesh Ahuja, CTI general secretaries said market associations in Delhi, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Bhagirath Palace, Dariba Kalan, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazaar, Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar are creating awareness about the disadvantages of online shopping among traders and shoppers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022