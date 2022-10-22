Left Menu

Reliance becomes first Indian company to post earnings call on metaverse

Reliance Industries Limited RIL posted the proceedings of its second quarter earnings call on the metaverse, becoming the first Indian firm to use the medium to engage with its stakeholders. The metaverse earnings call, which can be accessed through any device even a smartphone, was produced in partnership with GMetri -- a no-code metaverse creation platform, sources said.

Reliance becomes first Indian company to post earnings call on metaverse
Reliance Industries Ltd Image Credit: ANI
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) posted the proceedings of its second quarter earnings call on the metaverse, becoming the first Indian firm to use the medium to engage with its stakeholders. The metaverse earnings call, which can be accessed through any device (even a smartphone), was produced in partnership with GMetri -- a no-code metaverse creation platform, sources said. One does not need to wear an AR/VR headgear to access it. The metaverse content contains nearly an hour of results commentary, featuring Group Joint CFO V Srikanth (covering consolidated financials and business summary); President - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) Kiran Thomas (covering Jio Platforms and Digital Services); Head of Strategy - RJIL Anshuman Thakur (covering Jio Digital Services - Financials); Strategy and Business Development - Reliance Retail Limited Gaurav Jain (covering Reliance Retail); and Senior Vice President - E&P Sanjay Roy (covering Hydrocarbons - Exploration and Production). Using it, analysts across the world tracking the company can toggle with slides and graphics placed on different screens as per the multiple buckets in the results presentation, they said. They can also download the RIL media release and the transcript of the media and analyst call in PDF formats. The RIL metaverse also has a special section comprising quotations from Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani. The metaverse is a virtual space that is built with the idea to immerse users within the online experience, mainly via virtual reality and augmented reality (VR, AR) while enabling them to interact with each other virtually. There are many types of metaverses, and one can engage in any of them, depending on their preferences -- metaverse being the broad term for a virtual environment one typically enters as an avatar.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

