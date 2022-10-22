Russia says it repelled Ukrainian offensive in Kherson region
Russia is under pressure in Kherson as it braces for a Ukrainian push to retake the region. Ukraine said on Friday that Russian forces had begun actively moving units and equipment from the west to the east bank of the Dnipro river.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia said on Saturday its forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, where it is evacuating civilians in anticipation of a wider Ukrainian counter-offensive.
"All attacks were repulsed, the enemy was pushed back to their initial positions," the Defence Ministry said, adding that Ukraine's offensive was launched towards the settlements of Piatykhatky, Suhanove, Sablukivka and Bezvodne, on the west side of the Dnipro river. The ministry's statement said Russian forces had also repelled attacks in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. Russia is under pressure in Kherson as it braces for a Ukrainian push to retake the region.
Ukraine said on Friday that Russian forces had begun actively moving units and equipment from the west to the east bank of the Dnipro river. Kyiv has imposed an information blackout from the Kherson front, but Russian commander General Sergei Surovikin said this week the situation in Kherson was "already difficult" and Russia was "not ruling out difficult decisions" there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Dnipro
- Ukraine
- Kherson
- Kyiv
- Sergei Surovikin
- Ukrainian
- Defence Ministry
- Luhansk
- Russia
ALSO READ
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Belarus rights activist, Russian group Memorial and Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, reports AP.
Five killed by Ukrainian strike on bus in Kherson region - TASS
EU adopts fresh sanctions against Russia over annexation of 4 Ukrainian territories
Kyiv says Zelenskiy 'preventive strike' remark referred to sanctions
Ukrainian parliament approves new central bank chief