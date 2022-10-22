Left Menu

Samsung's OneUI 6 update will bring Seamless Updates feature

This feature allows for an update to be installed on partition B while you use your phone in partition A.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 23:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
South Korean tech giant Samsung will finally be working to bring the Seamless Updates feature, which premiered on Pixels in 2016 and is found in many Android phones, to its phones. According to GSM Arena, this feature allows for an update to be installed on partition B while you use your phone in partition A.

Then when the update is done you just need to restart, instead of having your phone unavailable for the entirety of the process. Samsung is working on adding Seamless Updates as part of OneUI 6 next year, as per an interview with Samsung Electronics VP Hyesoon Jeong, reported GSM Arena.

Google has made Seamless Updates a mandatory feature for any phone that launches with Android 13 so it would be viable to expect the Galaxy S23 series to have the feature even before OneUI 6 arrives later next year. Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S23 will have a 3,900 mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the predecessor Galaxy S22.

Samsung also stated the screen would be 6.1" with Full HD+ resolution, which is essentially the same as the previous vanilla flagship, meaning the company managed to fit a bigger cell in the relatively small body, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

